Gillie Da Kid Defends Drake Against Kendrick Lamar: "You'll Be Cool, Next Year ... You'll Be Back"

Gillie Da Kid continues to defend Drake while talking to Shannon Sharpe after claiming the rap star won the beef in 2024. In the latest episode of Club Shay Shay, Gillie shares his throught on the music industry's beef with Drake. "At the end of the day, the whole industry came at Drake at one time," Gillie told Shannon when asked about the beef. "It's only rap battle. That's all it is. Jay-Z lost to Nas. You think he a bigger artist than Drake? So, why does it matter? You lost a rap battle. That's like LeBron James losing a NBA finals. He'll be cool next year. He'll be back. Even with him [Kendrick Lamar] winning five Grammys, his streams still don't match Drake's streams."

Gillie would claim that Drake's beef with everyone stems from similar components to all beefs, women. "Let's be for real, it has to be about some b*tches," Gillie explained to Shannon. "Had to be about some b*tches. Com'n on, man, you know Drake slayin'em and spray'em. Puttin' them all on the planes ... What else we got to beef about, other than some hoes. Most beefs in America were started over a woman."

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Gillie Da Kid and Drake’s history is rooted in hip-hop’s evolving landscape, with Gillie playing an indirect but notable role in the early career of Drake’s mentor, Lil Wayne. Gillie has also acknowledged Drake’s success, recognizing his dominance in the rap game. In recent years, the tension between Gillie and Young Money has faded, with Gillie focusing on his podcast, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, where he often discusses industry dynamics and hip-hop culture. While their interactions remain limited, Gillie’s connection to Lil Wayne ensures his name lingers in discussions about Drake’s rise to stardom.