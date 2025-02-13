Drake’s Net Worth Could Skyrocket Thanks To Imminent Dave’s Hot Chicken Sale

Drake has certainly experienced his fair share of ups and downs in recent months. Luckily, it looks like things might be looking up for the Toronto rapper in 2025. According to AllHipHop, his minority stake in Dave's Hot Chicken could result in a huge financial victory. Reportedly, the company is looking into a sale that would value it at a whopping $1.3 billion.
They've hired an investment bank to navigate the sale, as various private equity firms and others have been enthusiastic to acquire similar brands. Later this year, Dave’s Hot Chicken is expected to open its first location in London, a sign of international expansion. As for Drizzy, he's “one of the largest individual investors" in the company. This means he could see a major return on investment.
What Is Drake's Net Worth?
The company has seen serious growth in recent years, opening its 200th restaurant in the first quart of 2024. This is no small feat, considering Dave's Hot Chicken started as a pop-up in an L.A. parking lot in 2017. For now, details about potential buyers have yet to be revealed, per the outlet. There's been a lot of interest in the fast-casual market, however, meaning a deal could be finalized soon.
Drake has worked alongside Dave's Hot Chicken in the past, celebrating his birthday for the third year in a row with a special promotion last year. The restaurant gave the performer's fans free food for coming in on his special day. “We love that Drake is choosing to celebrate his birthday with Dave’s guests,” Dave’s Hot Chicken CEO Bill Phelps said at the time. “As this brand expands from coast-to-coast and abroad, it’s the authenticity of the food, founders, team members and investors, like Drake, which ensure we’ll continue to blow peoples’ minds.”