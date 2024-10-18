Drake Fans Can Get Free Dave’s Hot Chicken On His Birthday

Drake has teamed up with Dave's Hot Chicken to celebrate his birthday.

Drake is sure to go big when he turns 38 later this month, but he won't be celebrating alone. According to HipHop-N-More, the Toronto rapper has teamed up with Dave’s Hot Chicken to give away free food in honor of the occasion. Reportedly, anyone who goes into a participating Dave's on October 24 and scans the reward in the restaurant's app can get a free slider.

The deal will only be available in-store, not through online ordering or third-party delivery services. “We love that Drake is choosing to celebrate his birthday with Dave’s guests,” Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO said in a press release. “As this brand expands from coast-to-coast and abroad, it’s the authenticity of the food, founders, team members and investors, like Drake, which ensure we’ll continue to blow peoples’ minds.”

This is the third year in a row that Drake has collaborated with the restaurant in honor of his birthday. "Happy birthday and more life and chicken for our fam @champagnepapi 🐥," the restaurant's official Instagram account wrote earlier this week alongside the announcement. Dave's Hot Chicken isn't the only exciting collab Drake has taken part in recently, however.

Today, Chino Pacas dropped off his new single "Modo Capone" featuring Drake and JOP. So far, it's earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some are glad to see him branching out from his typical style, others simply aren't feeling it. What do you think of Drake teaming up with Dave's Hot Chicken? What about them giving away free sliders in honor of his birthday on October 24? Will you be stopping by your local Dave's to celebrate or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.