Drake To Celebrate Birthday By Giving Away Dave’s Hot Chicken

Drake is having a great time right now. His tour just ended and his album just came out, as well. Overall, For All The Dogs has been a massive commercial success. Critically, it has proven to be a bit polarizing. However, he is marching forward with some big streaming numbers. In fact, he is now tied with Michael Jackson for most number-one songs. This is a massive accomplishment, and fans continue to be amazed by what he has done. Now, however, he is on a hiatus.

The real Drake stans out there know that he is celebrating his birthday, very soon. On October 24th, Drizzy will be turning 37 years old. It is almost hard to fathom that the artist is in his middle age right now. In three years, he will be 40 years old, which puts him close to legacy act status. That said, it seems like the artist wants to do something cool for his birthday. According to HipHop-N-More, he will be giving away free food at Dave's Hot Chicken.

Drake Wants To Do An Act of Kindness

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 20: Drake performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

On October 24th, all you need to do is go to a Dave's Hot Chicken location and scan your app. You can either get a slider or a tender for your troubles, and they will spice it to your desire. You can see which stores will be doing this, here. “After completing his It’s All a Blur tour and releasing his new album, For All the Dogs, Drake is once again celebrating his birthday with everyone at Dave’s Hot Chicken and our guests across the globe,” Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO Bill Phelps said. “He’s our most famous investor and the fact that he wants to give something back to fans by letting everyone try Dave’s Hot Chicken on him, that says it all.”

This is a great activation, and we're sure fans of both Drake and the restaurant will be very excited about it. Let us know what you think of these birthday plans, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

