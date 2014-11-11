october's very own
- MusicDrake To Celebrate Birthday By Giving Away Dave's Hot ChickenDrake wants people to eat good for his B-Day.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake's OVO Brand Announces "Hot Boys" Capsule CollectionOctober's Very Own recently announced the release of their capsule collection in honor of Juvenile, B.G., Lil Wayne and Turk. By hnhh
- StreetwearMike Tyson x OVO Capsule Drops Today: PhotosThe new capsule features various references to Tyson's career.By Alexander Cole
- NewsDrake Rapped From The Heart On "The Calm"Drake and 40 broke new barriers upon creating "The Calm," an emotional standout that left a lasting impression on both parties. By Mitch Findlay
- StreetwearDrake's OVO x BAPE Collection Revealed: Release DetailsDrake's OVO is linking up with BAPE for a massive apparel collection.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearEverything You Need To Know About Drake's OVO Sample Sale In New YorkMajor savings. By Chantilly Post
- MusicOVO DVSN Reveal Release Month For Third Studio AlbumIn a matter of weeks, really.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's OVO & Royal Bank Of Canada Announce OVO SummitOVO Summit takes place on August 2nd.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Signs Popcaan To OVODrake joins Popcaan on stage in Jamaica to announce his signature to the OVO roster.By Devin Ch
- MusicPartyNextDoor Says His Fourth Album Is Dropping SoonLooks like Party season is arriving soon.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's "God's Plan" Breaks U.S. Spotify's Single Day Streaming RecordDrake putting numbers up with his latest release.By Aron A.
- NewsLil Wayne & Drake Reunite Over Jay-Z's "Family Feud"Mentor & protegé -- Lil Wayne & Drake -- reunite on "Family Feud."By Aron A.
- MusicMajid Jordan Reveal "The Space Between" TracklistMajid Jordan's "The Space Between" officially has a tracklist. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsOne I WantThe chemistry is real. By Mitch Findlay
- LifeDrake To Open OVO Apparel Store In Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping CenterDrake is bringing his signature style to the "Six."By Matt F
- LifeOVO And Roots Link Up For Fall 2016 CollectionOctober Very's Own and Roots collaborate on a Fall 2016 collection, and it's perfect for a Canadian winter.By hnhh
- Original ContentCrew Love: OVO SoundHNHH gives you the lowdown on the OVO crew.By Nikita Rathod