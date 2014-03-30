Nikita Rathod

<b>Contributor</b> A London girl obsessed with hip hop. Nikita regularly contributes to HNHH’s lists and reviews of some of the newest projects in rap. As a writer based in the UK, Nikita keeps it truly international with hip hop and loves bringing light to the work of new artists whilst also appreciating the forces of today’s rap music. <strong>Favorite Hip Hop Artists:</strong> J Cole, Nas, Drake, Jay Z, Childish Gambino, Ab-Soul, Kanye West, Chance The Rapper