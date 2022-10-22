It’s no secret that Drake is a big Dave’s Hot Chicken fan. The Toronto rapper made a huge investment in the chain last year, and has continued to talk it up ever since. It’s also well known that Drake loves to celebrate his birthday, and this year he’s giving to his fans to honor the big day.

On October 24 (Drizzy’s birthday), customers at Dave’s Hot Chicken can enjoy some free food courtesy of the 6 god. It’s not an entire meal— you can get a free slider or tender— but it’s still not a bad present.

“Happy birthday and more life/chicken for our fam,” wrote Dave’s in their Instagram post announcing the promotion. It seems like the chicken company is on a publicity blitz, as they also recently started their first ad campaign, which includes the morbid slogan “Don’t Die Before You Try It.”

It’s been a busy birthday month for Drake. He performed with 21 Savage as a special guest at Spelhouse Homecoming just a few days ago, and the two graced the crowd with a rendition of their song “Knife Talk.” Earlier, Drake celebrated Adonis’ fifth birthday, sharing a collection of photos of his son on Instagram.

He kicked off the month by attending a Toronto performance from Jack Harlow as part of Harlow’s “Come Home the Kids Miss You” tour. The Kentucky rapper shouted Drake out, saying “I will never grace a Toronto stage without saying some sort of f**king words for the legend, Drizzy Drake. I know he’s up here in the cut somewhere.”

