Jack Harlow and Drake’s bond runs far deeper than the “Churchill Downs” collaboration track they put out together earlier this year. From the sounds of things at a recent concert in Toronto, the Kentucky-born rapper most likely has Drizzy on his Mount Rushmore of Rap, and he didn’t hesitate to let the 35-year-old know how much he loves him from his spot in the audience.

In between performing songs from his sophomore project, Come Home the Kids Miss You, Harleezy paid homage to the 6ix God himself, saying, “I will never grace a Toronto stage without saying some sort of f*cking words for the legend, Drizzy Drake. I know he’s up here in the cut somewhere.”

Although the Scorpion artist didn’t join Harlow on stage, he was seated high up above the rest of the crowd, and cameras caught him pulling out a camcorder of his own to record his young friend’s heartfelt speech.

“This has been the biggest year of my career by far,” the “First Class” hitmaker gushed to both his fans and Drake. “Being able to build a real relationship with him and make music with him has meant the world to me.”

Before he got back to rapping, Harlow asked the crowd, “Toronto, one more time – I need you to give it up for the greatest of all time, Drizzy Drake!”

Jack Harlow showing love to Drake at his show tonight in Toronto pic.twitter.com/itaFISZkst — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) October 6, 2022

As the audience gave the Toronto native his flowers with plenty of loud cheers, he can be seen grinning from ear to ear, solidifying just how special the moment was for him.

While the Canadian concert went well for Harlow, that hasn’t been the case for every stop on his ongoing tour.

Drake last night at @jackharlow’s show in Toronto — Oct 5th. pic.twitter.com/R29hCQRYpQ — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 6, 2022

At the end of September, it was reported that a female fan rushed the rapper while he was on stage – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

