Between singing, dancing, and partying, concerts are poised for wild nights. However, they can also be a place for bad decisions that some people can’t stop themselves from making. Rushing a stage almost always ends at least somewhat badly for the fans involved, and often, it’s downright embarrassing.

Playboi Carti listeners remember the time when a fan tried his luck going fisticuffs with the “Magnolia” rapper before being tackled off stage by Carti’s finest security linebackers. Luckily, when a woman rushed Jack Harlow’s stage recently, things didn’t end as violently.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper’s BAZAAR)

Harlow initially looked jump-scared, but he didn’t seem overly frazzled. Security was slow to respond as Harlow attempted to keep the fan at arm’s length. After receiving the surprise visit, security gently pulled her away.

Fans found this moment of the concert especially amusing, in large part due to the bars the rapper was spitting at the time. Jack was performing “Industry Baby” and was in the midst of singing the lyrics: “And these girls know that I’m nasty, I sent her back to her boyfriend with my handprint on her a** cheek.”

Jack Harlow has developed a reputation for being one of the smoothest artists in hip-hop, so it’s no surprise he handles random encounters like these so well. He rarely has unpleasant interactions with fans and is even known to bring lucky fans from the audience up on stage with him during his concerts.

All things considered, the woman probably made a smart choice to rush Mr. Harlow over any other artist. Check out the clip below.