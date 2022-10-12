Drake celebrated his son Adonis‘ fifth birthday with a post on Instagram, Wednesday. The pictures were taken at a superhero-themed party thrown for Adonis.

“Happy 5th to my twin,” Drake captioned a series of photos of his son.

Numerous celebrities popped up in the comments section to join Drake in wishing Adonis a happy birthday. Chance The Rapper, DJ Khaled, La La Anthony, Nicki Minaj, and more all left messages.

Adonis’ mother, Sophie Brussaux, also wished Adonis a happy birthday in a post of her own.

“I’m so proud of the beautiful human you are growing up to be,” Brussaux captioned her own pictures of Adonis. “We’ve done a great job”

Adonis’ birth was kept private until Drake’s public feud with Pusha T, who leaked the information in his diss track, “The Story of Adidon.”

Later, Drake introduced Adonis to his fans and spoke about that decision with Lil Wayne on Young Money Radio for Apple Music.

“It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world,” he said at the time. “I just felt like, it wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning and was like, ‘You know what? This is just something that I want to do.'”

Check out Drake’s Instagram post for Adonis below.

