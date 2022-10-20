It seems as if Drake is everywhere at once these days. Fresh off of flexing his Jamaican accent while blessing a local DJ with a grandiose tip, the Certified Lover Boy surprised fans at Spelman and Morehouse’s joint homecoming as a special guest of 21 Savage.

The two took the stage to perform their joint hit “Knife Talk,” while performing their individual records, including Drizzy’s crowd shifting record, “Non-Stop.”

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: 21 Savage performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 – day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

The exciting performance comes just weeks after 21 Savage vowed to never perform during Rolling Loud ever again after the festival’s recent New York show. “Rolling loud will never get a show out of me ever again” he tweeted. No word on what sparked 21’s decision. But the Atlanta native did pop on Tuesday to perform alongside Post Malone during his Twelve Carat Tour stop at Georgia’s State Farm Arena.

As for Drake, the 6 God is recently gave fans a glimpse into his long road to the top of the music business by sharing a nostalgic throwback moment. He took to social media to reveal that he was paid just $100 to be the opening act for Ice Cube’s Canada show in 2006. Along with a photo of the blacked out invoice, Drake wrote, “This is for anybody getting 100 a show right now… keep going.”

Fast forward 16 years and the Toronto rapper has a reported net worth of $250 million. He also rakes in lots of cash after teaming up with the Bitcoin casino and sports betting company, Stake, to bet on some of his everything from NFL games to NBA championships.

Check out 21 Savage and Drizzy’s performance above.