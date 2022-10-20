Drake is know for putting his money where his mouth is. The Certified Lover Boy recently flexed his wager wins on social media after reportedly taking home over $12 million from a Roulette bet. As he continues to win, Drizzy continues to bless others along the way. As part of a live gambling event with Stake, the “Nonstop” rapper gave away over $1 million to lucky fans.

He spoke about his collaboration with the Bitcoin casino and sports betting company, sharing, “It was inevitable. Drake and @stake have come together. I am going to be announcing a date for an upcoming live event where I play to win some real money and give it all to you because what’s better than sharing the love with my people. Stay tuned for details.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the 6 God showed his generosity once again by tipping a local DJ multiple stacks of money during his set. “Gotta tip the DJ,” he exclaimed. “In Jamaica its called a Money Wheel. Put the money on the wheel.”

This isn’t the first time Drake turned his wins to blessings for others. Back in 2018, he gave away the entire $1 million budget for his infamous “God’s Plan” video, in which he blessed several unexpected fans with large checks and wads of cash. Drizzy deemed the video as “the most important thing I have ever done in my career.”

He added in an Instagram post, “There’s nothing like seeing people experience a joyful moment when you can tell they need it the most.” Relive the heartwarming moments from “God’s Plan” below.