Drake is no stranger to winning, whether it’s record sales or gambling wins. However, after placing three risky bets on last week’s NFL games, the Canadian rapper took a minor hit when the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals game did not go the way he planned. For week 4 of the NFL season, Drake predicted that the Miami Dolphins would beat last season’s Super Bowl runners-up, the Cincinnati Bengals. Ultimately, the Bengals took home the win with a final score of 27-15.

Rapper Drake drinks from a cup as he leaves the court after the first half of Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on April 28, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

That same week, the Grammy Award winning star also bet that the Baltimore Ravens would beat Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys would defeat the Washington Commanders. Fortunately for Drizzy, things did pan out in his favor this time around. He scored a hefty seven-figure payday with the Bills, Cowboys and Chiefs winning their games —- which left Drake with more than a $2 million payout.

He took to Instagram to celebrate his bounce back bet by showing off his winning Stake ticket, writing, “Made up for it [money emojis].” According to reports, the “Sticky” rapper has wagered close to $1Billion in bets in the last three months. His go to stakes include the NFL, NBA and international sports like the UFC and Formula 1.

After becoming the ambassador for crypto betting site Stake back in March, Drake shared the he would eventually participate in live betting events, where real money and true charity are will be involved. “I am going to be announcing a date for an upcoming live event where I play to win some real money and give it all to you because what’s better than sharing the love with my people [money emoji] stay tuned for details.”

