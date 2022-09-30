Drake is known for putting his money where his mouth is. After becoming an ambassador for crypto betting site Stake, the Canadian rapper has shared many of the wins and losses her experienced while gambling. With more wins than L’s, Drake shows no signs of slowing down his pricey wagering. On Thursday, Stake shared that one of their customers could potentially have huge payday if three risky bets pay off.

Drake Cole Burston / Stringer / Getty Images

The Certified Lover Boy is the customer in question, slated to take home $2.2 million if the Miami Dolphins to beat last season’s Super Bowl runners-up, the Cincinnati Bengals during the league’s week 4 games. He also has the Baltimore Ravens beating Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. Lastly, the Certified Lover Boy picked the Dallas Cowboys to beat the Washington Commanders.

While the odds aren’t in Drake’s favor at all, he is estimated to win over $2.248 million if he all three bets pay off. The chart topping rapper reposted Stake’s Instagram image that read, “A huge one coming from @champagnepapi For the NFL this weekend [exploding head emoji].”

In the last three months, Drizzy has wagered close to $1Billion in bets, according to reports. His go to stakes include the NFL, NBA and international sports like the UFC and Formula 1. No word on how much money the star has raked in altogether. However, back in May, he revealed that he cashed in more than $2.6 million on a parlay bet involving two Stanley Cup Game 7 matchups and an NBA Game 7.

When announcing his partnership with the betting company, Drake stated, “I am going to be announcing a date for an upcoming live event where I play to win some real money and give it all to you because what’s better than sharing the love with my people [money emoji] stay tuned for details.”

