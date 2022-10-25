Drake is getting all the love on his special day. The Canadian rapper, who turned 36 on Monday (October 24), didn’t celebrate his big day with his annual themed birthday party. Instead, he opted to give back to his devoted fans by giving away free chicken form Dave’s Hot Chicken — one of America’s fastest growing restaurants which Drake invested in back in 2021.

Aside from the generous give away, the Certified Lover Boy turned up in Atlanta just days before his birthday to attend 21 Savage’s Freaknik themed 30th birthday party. He also dropped shared the release date for his upcoming joint album with the “A Lot” rapper, entitled, “Her Loss,” set to drop on Friday, October 28th.

Fans flooded social media to honor Drizzy on his special day with kind words and sweet posts. Stars like Lil Yachty and Tory Lanez also showed love the 6 God on his special day. Tory penned a heartfelt post to the platinum selling rapper. “You have made a way for Canada that we will never forget,” he wrote. “Continue to inspire and be great.”

While Drake seemed honored by the birthday love, it was a video from his five-year old son Adonis, that truly made his day. The Grammy Award winning star reposted a clip he received from his son and his baby mama Sophie Brussaux which showed the french speaking toddler singing his rendition of Happy Birthday to his dad.

“Happy birthday daddy, happy birthday daddy, but in my heart, in my heart, I’m gonna grow up,” he sang.

Check out the adorable clip above.