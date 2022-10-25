After 21 Savage closed out the weekend with a Freaknik-themed party for his 30th, his “Jimmy Cooks” collaborator Drake followed suit with a fancy night out on the town of his own in celebration of his 36th birthday on Monday (October 24).

According to TMZ, the father of one had the Miami hotspot Sexy Fish change their name to Sexy Gyal in his honour for the evening as he and some of his closest friends enjoyed plenty of drinks, food, and luxurious prizes.

Drake backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Among those in attendance at last night’s event was the Canadian rapper’s “GREECE” collaborator, DJ Khaled, 21 Savage (who he’s dropping an album with, called Her Loss, this coming Friday), and Kanye West’s ex-fling, Chaney Jones.

Love Island cast members Emily Salch and Genevieve Shawcross were in attendance, as well as a group of TikTokers who manage to sneak into the party in an Oceans Eleven-style scheme – all captured for the video-sharing app, of course.

According to the quickly circulating video, Lil Yachty, Odell Beckham Jr. and Zack Bia also attended the star-studded function in Florida.

While they were partying the night away, attendees also had a chance to leave with $5K gift cards, cash prizes up to $10K, Chanel bags, and a Rolex.

Aside from his big bash, Drizzy also made headlines after his young son, Adonis Graham, sang his father “Happy Birthday” in a heartwarming video captured by artist and co-parent Sophie Brussaux.

Check out more clips from the Scorpion rapper’s unforgettable celebration below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

Drake celebrating his birthday in Miami pic.twitter.com/tdUTCF14ZG — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) October 24, 2022

Drake turning up at his 36th birthday party 🎉 pic.twitter.com/AfWQi4cKrE — Daily Loud (@dailyloudclips) October 24, 2022

