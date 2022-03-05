Chaney Jones
- StreetwearChaney Jones Likes Photo Of Ex Kanye West & Bianca Censori As Couple Dons Outlandish Fashion Week FitsChaney and Ye might not've worked out in the long run, but that doesn't mean she doesn't wish her ex the best.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake Hosts Bday Bash In Miami: Chaney Jones, Lil Baby, 21 Sav & More AttendThe celebs have been in non-stop party mode as of late.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChaney Jones Responds To Rumor She's Vacationing With Justin CombsChaney Jones says not to believe everything you see on the internet after it was rumored that she is vacationing in Greece with Justin Combs.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJustin Combs & Chaney Jones Spark Dating Rumors After Posting Similar Scenery In GreeceThe two were at the same spot at the same time, and this isn't the first we've heard of them hanging out.By Lawrencia Grose
- GramChaney Jones Rocks A Tiny Bikini During Football Game Against The Combs BrothersChristian and Justin Combs might be working on something with Chaney Jones. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsChaney Jones Debuts Lighter Hair In Bootylicious Bikini Bottom PhotoshootWe haven't seen Chaney with Ye in a while, though she's looking great while kicking it with her gal pals.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChaney Jones Bares Her Body For IG After Denying Kanye West Breakup RumoursAfter Ye was spotted hitting up the movies with another woman, the model shut down split rumours on social media.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChaney Jones Doubles Down On Relationship Status With Another Loving Kanye West ClipChaney Jones assures followers that she and Kanye are still an item.By Luke Haworth
- RelationshipsKanye West Takes Out Model Monica Corgan For "Top Gun: Maverick" ShowingKanye West's date to a screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" has been identified as model Monica Corgan.By Cole Blake
- GramChaney Jones Dispels Kanye West Break-Up Rumors With Heartfelt Birthday TributeChaney Jones appears to shut down rumors that she and Kanye West split in a tribute post for his 45th birthday. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsChaney Jones Goes Out Alone After Kanye West Saw "Top Gun: Maverick" With Mystery WomanChaney Jones was spotted out to dinner in West Hollywood without Kanye West on Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsChaney Jones Says She Loves Kanye WestIt's been a love-filled month for the new couple.By Lawrencia Grose
- RelationshipsChaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name TattooedThe Instagram model just took her relationship with Ye to the next level. By Lawrencia Grose
- RelationshipsKanye West & Chaney Jones Go To JapanYe and his girlfriend Chaney Jones go International.By Jordan Schenkman
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian Discusses Kanye West & Chaney Jones' Relationship In New InterviewThe mother of four has been doing plenty of interviews ahead of 'The Kardashians' premiere this week.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYe & Chaney Jones Appear To Be On A Baecation Following "Luxury Behavioural Treatment" ClaimsYe just bought his girl a rare Birkin bag, and now it looks like they're on a romantic getaway.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearChaney Jones Thanks Kanye West For Rare Metallic Silver Birkin BagYe knows how to give a great gift.By Lawrencia Grose
- RelationshipsKanye West Gifts Chaney Jones Rare Birkin Bag Worth $275K: ReportKanye gave his new boo Chaney Jones "an extremely rare" Birkin Bag, reports say.By Jordan Schenkman
- RelationshipsKanye West's Boo Chaney Jones Doesn't See Kim Kardashian ResemblanceMany have noted that Chaney Jones is a Kim K lookalike.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureKanye West, Chaney Jones & Future Seen Courtside At Miami Heat GameThe major members of the "Donda 2" mafia met up in Miami.By Taiyo Coates
- SportsKanye West Hits The Lakers Game With New Boo Chaney JonesYe was in the building for LeBron's big game.By Thomas Galindo
- RelationshipsChaney Jones, New Girlfriend Of Kanye West, Introduces Herself To Followers On IGChaney Jones introduced herself to her new followers on Instagram.By Cole Blake