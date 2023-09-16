Chaney Jones Likes Photo Of Ex Kanye West & Bianca Censori As Couple Dons Outlandish Fashion Week Fits

Modern breakups seem to fall on a spectrum ranging from having to pretend your ex is dead to heal from the trauma to still being able to remain mutuals on Instagram – or at the very least, like photos of each other. While Kim Kardashian is likely closer to the former end of the line (though she and Ye have been mostly civil lately as they co-parent their four children), Page Six reports that another ex of the rapper's is being far more publicly supportive of him and his new marriage to Bianca Censori.

Currently, the Chicago native is travelling through Europe with his bride. Their most recent stop has been at London Fashion Week, where they're currently making headlines (once again) thanks to their style choices. West continues to wear ensembles that almost entirely conceal his identity, while Censori let her inner lion roar in a fuzzy headpiece and a white thong-cut bodysuit while watching a runway presentation earlier this month.

Chaney Jones Supports Her Former Man and His New Wife, Bianca Censori

The lovers also made a stop in Germany, where the Australian beauty practically broke the internet in her sheer, skin-tight outfit. As shown above, Jones has double-tapped the fan account photos, which see West in his usual shoe socks and dark layers. During their short-lived romance, the "Follow God" artist encouraged his then-girlfriend to take similar fashion risks, though the social media influencer was never quite as bold in baring her body as Censori has been.

Even with Chaney Jones' apparent approval, there are still some people in Bianca Censori's life who have expressed concerns for her well-being since she married Kanye West. The architect has undergone many notable changes to her appearance since then and regularly flaunts her curves in unconventional outfits. around the globe, such as her recent attire at London Fashion Week. Seeing as we're not permitted to share images from that outing on HNHH, you can find them by clicking the second Via link below.

