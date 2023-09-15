Bianca Censori Accompanies Kanye West In See-Through Fit To Art Gallery In Germany

It seems like a change of European scenery isn't enough to draw Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori away from their controversial style choices. Moreover, the couple recently hit up an art gallery in Germany, and the Yeezy architectural designer decided to show off her body more than most once again. Censori wore a see-through nude-colored bodysuit, and new pictures and videos show them strutting along the building. On the other hand, the Chicago artist kept things as simple as usual (well... not so usual) in an all-black fit. We'll see if their fashion antics land them in any more hot water with national authorities, as happened in Italy.

Furthermore, Bianca Censori and Kanye West actually ruffled feathers in the country for multiple reasons. First were Censori and Ye's bold and often NSFW outfits, which citizens and local officials found too revealing and inappropriate. In addition, authorities also banned them from a local water taxi company for allegedly engaging in oral sex during one of their boat rides. Maybe Germany won't be as strict about these kinds of things, although given that nation's history, that would only further point to the rapper's antisemitic fallout in people's minds.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

Of course, those statements and such a combative rhetoric resulted in the Yeezy mogul's fall from public favor and financial grace. However, people still express interest in him, and he pops up with other celebrities, big names, and with big plans these days. For example, rumors swirled (for the umpteenth time) that Kanye West is working on a new album around Europe. It's unclear whether this Germany visit relates to that at all, or it if's a simple leisure hop.

Meanwhile, this probably won't be the last time that this couple turns head without even opening the mouths. In fact, it'll likely be the most that we hear from them until either makes a big move in the public eye, whenever that rolls around. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West, Bianca Censori, and these revealing fits. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HNHH, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

