Kanye West And Bianca Censori Under Investigation After Viral NSFW Boat Pics

Ever since Kanye West’s dramatic fall from grace last year, the stories surrounding his antics have gotten stranger and stranger. Late last month a series of very NSFW pics hit the internet from the rapper and his wife Bianca Censori’s stint in Italy. While at first, it seemed like an innocent enough wardrobe malfunction that many fans were able to laugh off, further pictures revealed the pair seemingly performing a sexual act on a boat in public. That story came after weeks of controversy resulting from Censori’s outfit choices being too revealing for public wear.

The backlash to the pictures came pretty swiftly starting with West’s ex Kim Kardashian. An insider shared her take on the situation describing her reaction as “desperately embarrassed and worried.” She reportedly also “doesn’t know how she will explain to their kids” the situation at hand. While she later downplayed her worries about the situation, she isn’t the only one thinking about it. Over the weekend news broke that West and Censori had been hit with a lifetime ban from the company they rented the boat from.

Kanye West Being Investigated For NSFW Boat Incident

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Kanye West might not be done facing repercussions for the incident either. According to Page Six, police are now reporting West and Censori for “possibly breaking standards of public decorum” while on their boat ride. Daily Mail also shared a statement about the potential pursuit of legal action. “The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy, and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges, then we will notify the couple,” an insider said.

The viral boat videos have distracted fans from recent reports that new music from Kanye could be imminent. Insiders have reported that he’s been recording music and could potentially be releasing a new album soon. What do you think of the newest developments in Kanye’s NSFW boat scandal? Let us know in the comment section below.

