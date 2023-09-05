Kanye West Attends Random Wedding In Italy

Kanye West’s Italy stay over the past few weeks have been nothing if not eventful- and simultaneously quotidian. After all, a lot of the antics and public situation he’s found himself in mixed the normal with the bizarre to varying results. For example, he and his wife Bianca Censori recently received a lifetime ban from a boating company in Venice for allegedly engaging in oral sex during their trip on one of their riverboats. Other than that, it’s been marked with a lot of wild fits from both that drew a lot of controversy among the general public and Italian citizens in particular. All that said, it seems like the Chicago artist is far from done with doing everyday things in a uniquely strange way.

Moreover, a video recently surfaced online of Ye seemingly attending two strangers’ wedding in Italy. They have a short chat before posing for a picture, but it looks more like a skit or an odd coincidence of sorts. Not only is the connection here unknown, but we don’t even know for sure that it’s Kanye West who went to this random union. That’s because, draped in dark black cloth and fashion pieces, the 46-year-old is as covered-up as ever.

Kanye West (Seemingly) Poses For A Pic With Newlyweds At Random Italy Wedding

However, perhaps the most important development from his Italy trips that are both routine and noteworthy is that he’s reportedly working on a new album. Ty Dolla $ign, KayCyy, and a few other notable music figures have apparently flown out to work with Kanye West for his next effort. There’s no hard news on it as of writing this article, but reports, speculation, and over-analyzed pictures lit the Internet up once again. This is far from new, though: how many times have promises of new Yeezy material disappeared in the past?

Meanwhile, this will be a very conflicting process (if a new album actually drops) thanks to Kanye’s controversies. Many seemed to forget of his antisemitic remarks and generally worrisome behavior in favor of more music. Anything’s fair game with him, but our guess is that a 2023 project wouldn’t do much to change or improve this narrative. Still, only time will tell, and the producer and rapper could have a lot up his sleeve. Regardless, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West.

