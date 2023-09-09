Kanye West Has “Isolated” Bianca Censori, Her Friends Reportedly Share

As if their relationship wasn't controversial enough, new reports from alleged sources have added more speculative detail to Kanye West and Bianca Censori's pairing. Moreover, this latest development comes from Us Weekly, who reportedly spoke to friends and sources close to Censori. Well, formerly close, at least, since they claim that her proximity to the Chicago artist made her more detached from her personal life. Of course, this is purely part of the rumor mill, so take these statements with a grain of salt. Still, it's nothing compared to what we know the pair to actually be going through these days.

"Bianca’s friends are becoming concerned because their friendship with her hasn’t been the same in quite some time," an alleged source told the publication. "Bianca has always been a strong, independent woman who has her own voice, but they haven’t seen that lately. They don’t speak or see each other as often as they had before she started seeing Kanye." In addition, the interviewee said that if she's "happy, then they’re happy for her," but that it's "hard to tell... because she’s been isolated from them."

Bianca Censori & Kanye West In Los Angeles

However, other reports from Us Weekly from earlier in the year suggest that Ye feels the exact opposite. "Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture-shifting," an alleged insider told them in August. "Kanye feels he’s on the precipice of a big comeback." Shortly afterwards, another source said that the rapper "hasn’t found this kind of happiness in a long time.

"Bianca fulfills him in so many ways and understands him like nobody else ever has," they claimed. "He absolutely adores her and really appreciates how much she loves his children. Bianca is exactly what Kanye needed in his life and he can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with her." Despite all their public controversies, it seems like they are as bonded as ever, for better or for worse. For more news and the latest updates on Bianca Censori and Kanye West, stick around on HNHH.

