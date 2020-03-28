isolation
- GossipKanye West Has "Isolated" Bianca Censori, Her Friends Reportedly ShareAn alleged source spoke to Us Weekly about how her relationship with the Chicago artist has robbed her of independence. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsKamala Harris Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Returning From Trip To CaliforniaThe Vice President shared the news on Tuesday.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeHilarious CDC Recommendations Pop Up On Twitter As Isolation Mandates Relax"The CDC recommends splitting up your quarantine over your two 15min breaks."By Hayley Hynes
- LifeCDC Cuts COVID-19 Isolation In Half For Asymptomatic Positive Tests, Twitter ReactsPeople who test positive but are asymptomatic will have to isolate for just five days instead of the standard 10.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSevyn Streeter Tests Positive For COVID-19: "Absolutely Heartbreaking""Anything You Want" singer, Sevyn Streeter, revealed that she recently tested positive for COVID-19, and will not be spending Christmas with her family this year because of it.By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureLori Harvey Ripped To Shreds For Throwing Cinco De Mayo Party Amid PandemicLori Harvy got reamed out for throwing a Cinco de Mayo party with her friends in her backyard and failing to follow social distancing measures.By Lynn S.
- GramJohnny Depp Joins Social Media To Comfort Fans During QuarantineJohnny Depp joined the social media game by making his own Instagram account in order to reach out to fans who might be feeling lost during quarantine.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsCardi B Is Pissed She & Offset Can't Even Have Sex In QuarantineCardi B has encountered some extenuating circumstances preventing her from having sex with her husband, Offset, while in quarantine.By Lynn S.
- NewsOprah Reunites With Stedman Graham After Spending 14-Day Quarantine ApartOprah Winfrey reunited with her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, after she insisted he spend 14 days alone in quarantine due to his recent travelling.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian Says Quarantine Has Made Her Not Want Any More KidsKim Kardashian confessed that self-isolating with her and Kanye West's four kids has made her realize that she definitely does not want any more children.By Lynn S.
- Pop Culture"Tiger King" Joe Exotic In Coronavirus Isolation Behind Bars"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic is currently being held in prison isolation due to cases of coronavirus found at his previous facility, according to husband Dillon Passage.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureMeek Mill Stresses Social Distancing As COVID-19 Impacts His FamilyMeek Mill urged his followers to practice social distancing and stay home, suggesting his uncle may be in critical condition with coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- TVSamuel L. Jackson Is Also Watching "Tiger King" Right NowSamuel L. Jackson chops it up with Jimmy Kimmel while socially distancing.By Rose Lilah
- Random"Until Tomorrow" Instagram Challenge Has Users BaffledA recently trending "challenge" on Instagram that sees users posting embarrassing photos with the caption, "until tomorrow," has some folks stumped.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureTom Hanks & Rita Wilson Return To U.S. After 2-Week Quarantine In AustraliaTom Hanks and Rita Wilson have officially returned to the United States after spending 2 weeks in quarantine in Australia following their coronavirus diagnoses.By Lynn S.