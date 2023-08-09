Kanye West To Make A Fashion “Comeback,” Working On New Designs With Bianca Censori

Kanye West is working on some new fashion designs, a source reportedly told US Weekly. The source also revealed that Ye’s upcoming designs will be major, claiming that he plans to make a huge “comeback” in the world of fashion. Apparently, Ye has even been enlisting the help of his “wife,” Bianca Censori. The source explained that the duo has been enjoying their time traveling the world together, each developing some new designs. “They are having a blast traveling right now and Kanye has been very inspired,” they said. “He says he’s designing, writing music and being inspired.”

“Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture shifting,” the source also adds. “Kanye feels he’s on the precipice of a big comeback.” According to the source, the duo are still very much happily in love. “They are always all over each other and showing affection,” they shared.

Source Says Kanye West Is “Inspired”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The couple has recently been seen making their way around Italy, with reports that Ye’s been scoping out fabric stores. They’ve also been making headlines for being spotted in some pretty eye-catching looks as of late. The duo took the opportunity to catch Travis Scott’s show in Rome earlier this week, where he was able to showcase UTOPIA live for the first time. They rocked monochrome outfits, with Censori wearing all white while Ye wore all black.

The source’s claim that Ye is working on new music also corroborates some other recent reports from Chicago producer Fya Man. He claimed that the artist has got a new album in the works in a Reddit AMA. According to the producer, Ye was even working on it during his birthday party earlier this summer, which made headlines for the nude models that were photographed being used to display sushi.

