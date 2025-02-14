Drake & PartyNextDoor Smash Apple Music Record With New Album “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”

It's no secret that 2024 was a rough year for Drake. He went up against Kendrick Lamar and other rappers in what he dubbed a "20 V. 1," and most agree that the Compton MC came out on top. To make matters worse, Kendrick just won five Grammy awards for his hit track "Not Like Us," the same song Drake is suing Universal Music Group over. Kendrick even performed the diss during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show over the weekend, giving it a significant streaming boost.

While this is all undoubtedly tough to come back from, it looks like Drizzy's not doing a bad job. Today, he unveiled his anxiously awaited new album with PartyNextDoor $ome $exy $ongs 4 U just in time for Valentine's Day. So far, his fans are impressed, and sounding off about the project on social media. They've taken a liking to tracks like "Gimme A Hug," "Nokia," and more in particular.

Drake & PartyNextDoor Unleash $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

According to a new tweet from NFR Podcast, the project has even broken a record already. The outlet reports that it's become the fastest album to reach No. 1 on U.S. Apple Music in 2025. This is no small feat, considering the duo was competing with the likes of The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, and more. Obviously, things are looking up for Drake, and his supporters are glad to see it.