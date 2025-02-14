Kai Cenat Nearly Cries Over Drake & PartyNextDoor’s New Album

Drake and PartyNextDoor's new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U finally dropped today, and unsurprisingly, it's already earned some big reactions from fans. This includes Kai Cenat, who shared his thoughts on the project with his fans during a recent livestream. It appears as though he's enjoying it so far, even growing emotional while listening to one of the tracks, "Deeper."

In a clip from the stream, he looked like he was about to shed a tear or two, though he quickly put on a pair of sunglasses to better conceal his emotions. Based on the clip, Cenat found the song to be incredibly moving, and social media users can't blame him. They've been sounding off about the project since it was released, pointing out all of their favorite references and more. On "Gimme A Hug," for example, many note how Drake appears to rap about his feud with Kendrick Lamar and others.

Drake & PartyNextDoor Drop $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

"Drake elimination, fake intimidation/Take a minute, take a deep breath, have a little bit of patience," he rhymes, adding "They be droppin' sh*t, but we be droppin' harder sh*t (Droppin' harder sh*t)/F*ck a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit" later in the song. Drake also appears to look back on Young Thug's tweet about wanting to collaborate with him, Future, and Metro Boomin again on "Brian Steel."