Kai Cenat Nearly Cries Over Drake & PartyNextDoor’s New Album

BY Caroline Fisher 198 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Kai Cenat attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kai Cenat was moved by "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U."

Drake and PartyNextDoor's new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U finally dropped today, and unsurprisingly, it's already earned some big reactions from fans. This includes Kai Cenat, who shared his thoughts on the project with his fans during a recent livestream. It appears as though he's enjoying it so far, even growing emotional while listening to one of the tracks, "Deeper."

In a clip from the stream, he looked like he was about to shed a tear or two, though he quickly put on a pair of sunglasses to better conceal his emotions. Based on the clip, Cenat found the song to be incredibly moving, and social media users can't blame him. They've been sounding off about the project since it was released, pointing out all of their favorite references and more. On "Gimme A Hug," for example, many note how Drake appears to rap about his feud with Kendrick Lamar and others.

Read More: Drake Fans Insist He Carried PartyNextDoor On New Album ​​“$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”

Drake & PartyNextDoor Drop $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

"Drake elimination, fake intimidation/Take a minute, take a deep breath, have a little bit of patience," he rhymes, adding "They be droppin' sh*t, but we be droppin' harder sh*t (Droppin' harder sh*t)/F*ck a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit" later in the song. Drake also appears to look back on Young Thug's tweet about wanting to collaborate with him, Future, and Metro Boomin again on "Brian Steel."

Cenat's emotional reaction to $ome $exy $ongs 4 U comes shortly after he weighed in on Kendrick's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. He accused the NFL of adding crowd noise to the performance, prompting a response from TDE manager Hollywood. Hollywood claimed that Cenat's feedback was actually the result of being denied access to Kendrick's exclusive suite. Cenat denies this, insisting that there's no truth to Hollywood's claims. "Oh my gosh, he lied!" he told viewers during another stream. "Chat, this has nothing to do with Kendrick at all. Kendrick is his own person [...] I got my own suite, bro."

Read More: Drake Fans Rejoice Over New PartyNextDoor Collab Album “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Drake & PartyNextDoor Smash Apple Music Record With New Album “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” 1158
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors Music Drake Fans Insist He Carried PartyNextDoor On New Album ​​“$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” 435
NBA: Awards Show Music Drake Confronts Kendrick Lamar Feud & Other Rap Beef On New Album With PartyNextDoor 1.6K
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake Appears To Recall Young Thug Suggesting He Squash Future & Metro Boomin Beef On New Album 1127