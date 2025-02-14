Drake Fans Rejoice Over New PartyNextDoor Collab Album “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”

NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake and PartyNextDoor's new album dropped just in time for Valentine's Day.

Drake and PartyNextDoor's highly anticipated new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U has finally arrived, boasting 21 tracks that have certainly managed to get fans talking. The duo had been teasing the project for months, with Drake announcing it back in August while surprising PND's fans on the final night of his "Sorry I'm Outside" tour. The Toronto rapper went on to confirm the release date earlier this month during a show on his Australian "Anita Max Win" tour.

“I got an album coming out on Feb. 14 with my brother PartyNextDoor. It’s called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, but it’s some turned-up songs for you on there, too, and there’s some personal feelings on there for you,” he revealed at the time. “Hopefully, whoever you’re with on Valentine’s Day, hopefully y’all can share that experience together.”

Read More: Drake Appears To Recall Young Thug Suggesting He Squash Future & Metro Boomin Beef On New Album

Drake's New Album With PartyNextDoor

The album contains various references to Drake's viral rap beef with Kendrick Lamar and others that exploded last year. On "Gimme A Hug," for example, he appears to take shots at his rivals. "Drake elimination, fake intimidation/Take a minute, take a deep breath, have a little bit of patience," he rhymes. "You Neo in the matrix, these n****s just Nemo in the ocean/Small fish, making kids feel emotion/Using you for promotion, truer words had never been spoken."

In "Brian Steel," Drake also appears to recall a tweet posted by Young Thug in October of last year, after he was released from prison. In it, he suggested that he wanted to work with Drake, Future, and Metro Boomin again. "Broski just hit me, said, 'Put all the beef on the side,' I can't/Mm-mm, I'm heated now, yeah/N****s want meet up, talk about sh*t, I'm vegan now," Drake raps.

Social Media Reacts To $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

As expected, social media users have been quick to share their reactions to the project on X. For the most part, Drake's fans appear to be impressed. They're sounding off about songs like "Gimme A Hug," "Nokia," and more in particular.

Read More: Drake Shades Joe Budden Yet Again With Sly Melyssa Ford Reference On New Album

[Via]

