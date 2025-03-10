Drake Officially Returns To The Top 10 On Billboard Amid Kendrick Lamar's Dominance

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Top 10 Billboard Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake watches the play between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake's "NOKIA" recently topped the Apple Music charts for the first time, whereas Kendrick Lamar cinched another week atop Billboard.

We're never going to stop talking about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, are we? The hip-hop feud captivated millions beyond the culture and even more within it, and every little move associated with either rapper ends up becoming another chapter. Most recently, the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated March 15) shows this in a pretty big way for both MCs. Kendrick returned to number one with "luther" featuring the one and only SZA, also clutching "Not Like Us" and "tv off" with Lefty Gunplay at three and four, respectively. As for the 6ix God, his $ome $exy $ongs 4 U cut "NOKIA," without the collab album's other half PARTYNEXTDOOR, landed at number 10.

Last week, Drake exited the Billboard Hot 100, so many fans thought that this marked the end of the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U's run. But "NOKIA" still has legs, and especially in the summertime, we imagine it'll end up becoming one of 2025's biggest hits. We'll see whether or not Kendrick Lamar has more music to release this year or if he will stay afloat with his 2024 material.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” Still Projected To Outsell Drake’s “$$$4U” On Next Billboard Chart

Drake UMG Lawsuit
Screen Shot 2025-03-10 at 2.29.50 PM
Screenshot via Twitter @ElliottWilson

However, we know that these titans probably prioritized much more important beef factors beyond chart placements this year. Drake sued UMG over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," accusing the label and distributor of unlawfully boosting the commercial performance of defamatory material. K.Dot isn't really a part of the legal matter, but we're sure he's smiling devilishly at the chaos that this case brought about. Fans went wild when the Grammys deleted the segment of their crowd singing along to the diss track on their YouTube page, suggesting to them that corporations are trying to cover their tracks.

We don't know if that even has anything to do with the UMG lawsuit, but nevertheless, you can't take away that theory from fans. Speaking of big ceremonies, hip-hop culture is also scrutinizing Conan O'Brien's Kendrick Lamar and Drake joke at the 2025 Academy Awards. The one thing that we seem to like more than talking about the battle is talking about other people's thoughts on it... At least the charts continue to show fans' engagement with the art.

Read More: The Joe Budden Podcast Explains Backlash To Conan O'Brien's Kendrick Lamar & Drake Joke

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Joe Budden Podcast Conan Kendrick Lamar Drake Joke Hip Hop News Pop Culture The Joe Budden Podcast Explains Backlash To Conan O'Brien's Kendrick Lamar & Drake Joke 3.5K
Kendrick Lamar SZA Luther No 1 Billboard Hot 100 Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Officially Snags No. 1 Spot On Billboard Hot 100 2.0K
Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Fails To Dethrone Kendrick Lamar On The Billboard Hot 100 1294
Kendrick Lamar GNX Outsell Drake $$$4U Billboard Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” Still Projected To Outsell Drake’s “$$$4U” On Next Billboard Chart 2.6K