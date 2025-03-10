Kendrick Lamar & SZA Run The Hot 100 For A Third Consecutive Week With "luther"

BY Zachary Horvath 351 Views
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1
INDIO, CA - APRIL 13: SZA and Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella)
Kendrick Lamar has officially tied his longest streak in this regard. For SZA, this is her first time achieving this feat.

At this point, there isn't much else to say about "luther" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA anymore. The song has hit home with fans of R&B and hip-hop due to its effortless mixture of the genre's respective sounds. From what's becoming an iconic sample flip of Luther Vandross' "If This World Were Mine" to the buttery smooth duet portions, it's got it all working. So, it's not hard to believe that the GNX cut is back atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a third consecutive week. With this now for certain, this will be the second time in Lamar's career that he has had a song stay at number one for three weeks straight.

His other entry? "Like That" by Future and Metro Boomin. Its reign took place last April. As for SZA, this becomes her first single or song in which she's featured on to achieve this streak. Her only other chart-topping hits, "Slime You Out" (by Drake) and her SOS smash, "Kill Bill," only stayed in first for one week at a time. Overall, this is a tremendous feat no matter how you slice it for Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Every week this stays up above the rest, it just continues to prove how they arguably the biggest duo in music right now.

Kendrick Lamar SZA Tour

Pretty soon, they will be cementing themselves further in that regard when they go on the Grand National Tour. Minneapolis got dibs on the first show, which is April 19. They will then finish off their run in the United States on June 18 in Washington D.C. But the fun doesn't stop there. On July 2 Lamar and SZA will be heading over to Europe and the UK. That trek will end on August 9 in Stockholm. Despite the tickets being very expensive, the overseas dates nearly sold out in the first 24 hours.

If that doesn't show you how excited folks are for another Kendrick tour, then we don't know what will. This of course will follow up on their controversial Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. Despite it being divisive, though, it racked hundreds of millions of views and was a constant topic of discussion. That's sure to be the similar vibe around this mostly worldwide journey.

