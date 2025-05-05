Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Looks Unstoppable As It Goes No. 1 For 11th Straight Week

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 9: SZA and Kendrick Lamar perform on stage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)
At this point, it feels like Kendrick Lamar and SZA are destined to shatter the coveted hip-hop record on the Hot 100.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA certainly didn't plan their tour around the rise of "luther," but it it's turned out to be one heck of a happy accident. Since the GNX track peaked at number one on the Hot 100, we have followed its performance on it. If you have been keeping track with us, it's been 10 straight weeks.

Along the way, it's made history and has inched closer to even more incredible milestones. For the former, it became the first song by a duo consisting of solo acts to chart for double-digit weeks consecutively. Diana Ross and Lionel Richie's 1981 song, "Endless Love," was holding that record for decades with it reaching a nine week-long run.

When Kendrick Lamar and SZA did this, they entered the 4% of songs to achieve holding the number one slot for 10+ weeks. In terms of the latter, "luther" is now just one week away from tying Eminem's "Lose Yourself." What would it be knotting up? The longest streak for a rap song to sit atop the chart at 12 weeks.

Interestingly, Billboard has been saying that Roddy Ricch's "The Box" has held the most extensive run at 11. Regardless, Kendrick and SZA look quite unstoppable, and they should be well on their way to breaking Slim Shady's record.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Tour

In terms of a full breakdown of the numbers for the collab, here they are. "67.9 million radio airplay audience impressions (down 1% week-over-week), 20.5 million official streams (down 6%) and 2,000 sold (up 4%) in the U.S. April 25-May." At this point, it's going to be interesting to see if it can take or tie the 19-week feat that "Old Town Road" and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" accomplished.

It's possible, as Kendrick seems to be shattering every milestone there is streaming wise. As we alluded to earlier though, Lamar and his former TDE label mate are on their Grand National tour. Mustard, who helped produce "Not Like Us" and some of GNX has also been helping out. The world trek will end August 9 in Stockholm.

