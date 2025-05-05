Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Looks Unstoppable As It Goes No. 1 For 11th Straight Week

At this point, it feels like Kendrick Lamar and SZA are destined to shatter the coveted hip-hop record on the Hot 100.

It's possible, as Kendrick seems to be shattering every milestone there is streaming wise. As we alluded to earlier though, Lamar and his former TDE label mate are on their Grand National tour. Mustard, who helped produce "Not Like Us" and some of GNX has also been helping out. The world trek will end August 9 in Stockholm.

In terms of a full breakdown of the numbers for the collab, here they are. "67.9 million radio airplay audience impressions (down 1% week-over-week), 20.5 million official streams (down 6%) and 2,000 sold (up 4%) in the U.S. April 25-May." At this point, it's going to be interesting to see if it can take or tie the 19-week feat that "Old Town Road" and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" accomplished.

When Kendrick Lamar and SZA did this, they entered the 4% of songs to achieve holding the number one slot for 10+ weeks. In terms of the latter, "luther" is now just one week away from tying Eminem 's "Lose Yourself." What would it be knotting up? The longest streak for a rap song to sit atop the chart at 12 weeks.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA certainly didn't plan their tour around the rise of "luther," but it it's turned out to be one heck of a happy accident. Since the GNX track peaked at number one on the Hot 100, we have followed its performance on it. If you have been keeping track with us, it's been 10 straight weeks.

