Despite "GNX" only being a seven-month-old album, Kendrick Lamar has been setting numerous records and reaching impressive milestones.

Kendrick Lamar cannot stop winning these days. Everything the Compton rapper has touched over these last 12+ months has turned to gold. He's selling out shows, running up a ridiculous number of streams, and dominating the charts.

Speaking of which, his latest studio album, GNX, has been contributing heavily to this hot streak. For example, "luther," his smash hit with SZA, became the longest running hip-hop track to stay atop the Billboard Hot 100. Its reign lasted for 13 consecutive weeks and was dethroned in late May by a Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae collaboration.

But the album has been thriving as well and still is seven months later. It remains a top record on the Hot 200 with it currently sitting in the eighth spot. Notably, its above Drake's even newer album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

However, it's not just the main charts that its dominating. It's also been running the Top Rap Albums Chart, sitting atop it for 22 straight weeks per NFR Podcast. It's the first ever LP to achieve this and it right now, it looks like it will hold that record for some time.

Given how things are looking for mainstream hip-hop in 2025, we aren't sure if anyone will be able to knock Lamar off his pedestal. Drake could when Iceman inevitably drops. But with the current temperature on him, we aren't sure the community will respond to favorably to it.

Kendrick Lamar GNX Tour

Kendrick is the guy to beat and until anyone drops a worthy record comparable to GNX, he will firmly remain as the best in the world.

The former TDE signee is longer atop this chart, though, as Lil Tecca's DOPAMINE has just taken the top spot per Billboard.

But even though it is over for Lamar now, it doesn't change his overall positioning in the rap hierarchy. His Grand National world tour has been nothing short of successful as it heads into its second leg. He and SZA will be heading over to Europe and the UK on July 2 with Germany getting dibs on the first show. They will then wrap things up in Sweden on August 9.

After that, South America will find Lamar touring without the singer. Instead, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, an Argentinian rap duo, will be joining him from late September to early October.

