Kendrick Lamar is being his normal quiet self after the release of an album. However, that's only in terms of his own catalog. He's been about as loud as one can be elsewhere. He's gearing up for the second to last leg of his long-running Grand National World Tour later this month.

Moreover, he just popped out to help Clipse perform their electric collaboration on Let God Sort Em Out, "Chains & Whips," in Los Angeles. Dating back even to the first quarter of 2025, he cleaned house at the Grammys with "Not Like Us" and performed said Drake diss on the biggest stage, the Super Bowl.

On top of that, Kendrick Lamar's reign on the Billboard charts has especially been eye-popping as well. He's broken some truly historic records, doing so with his Halftime Show costar SZA. Their first of two collabs on GNX, "luther," spent 13 straight weeks at number one.

That's now the longest run atop the heap for a rap song. Moreover, K. Dot and SZA became the first duet comprised of a solo male and female artist to last 11 plus on top of the Hot 100.

So, yes that's quite a lot of accomplishments and special moments in nine months.

Kendrick Lamar GNX Tour

But Billboard is finding more and more things to recognize. Per Bars, the Compton superstar is the only rapper of 2025 to have charted through the first 50 or so weeks on the Hot 100. Of course, "luther's presence accounts for a majority of that.

To be more exact, it's about 25-26%. But Lamar can thank "Not Like Us" and other GNX cuts such as "tv off," and peekaboo" for the assistance. At the time of writing, "luther" and "30 For 30" off of the deluxe of SOS remain as his lone entries keeping the streak alive.