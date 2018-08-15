charting
- MusicKendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" On Billboard 200 For A Full Year"A difference between accomplishments and astonishments."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSZA Reacts To Matching With Beyoncé For This AccomplishmentJust two queens ruling the 2020s together.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNBA YoungBoy Has 5th Most Charting Albums In Billboard 200 History, Breaks Tie With Jay-ZThe Baton Rouge spitter is a commercial juggernaut with 25 charting albums, and it's likely he'll break Hov's record soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NumbersLil Durk Passes Competition With Most Charting Songs This YearAs of this moment, Lil Durk is officially the artist with the most charting songs in 2021. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJuice WRLD & The Kid Laroi's "Go!" Hits Billboard Hot 100Juice WRLD and The Kid Laroi's "Go!" manages to slide comfortably into the fifty-second spot on the Billboard Hot 100.By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersRoddy Ricch's First Week Sales Projections Increase, On Pace To Debut At #1"Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial" could be Roddy Ricch's first number one album on the Billboard 200.By Aron A.
- MusicBillboard Changes Policy For Merch Bundles Counting Toward Album SalesBillboard is addressing the widespread concern. By Noah C
- MusicRolling Stone Readies Their Own "Music Charts" To Challenge Billboard's MonopolyRolling Stone prepares the launch of their own "music charts" upon a year of being purchased by the Penske Group.By Devin Ch
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Celebrates First Hot 100 Entry With "Big Ole Freak"Megan Thee Stallion's the next up!By Aron A.
- MusicLil Kim Has Once Again Landed On The Sales ChartsLil Kim's "Hard Core" and "Notorious K.I.M" albums have proven to be timeless. By Mitch Findlay