DJ Akademiks Gets Deeply Honest About Why Most Rappers Are Struggling On The Charts

BY Zachary Horvath 463 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Neighbors Dogs Body Cam Footage Hip Hop News
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks believes there are a handful of key factors playing into the lack of variety hip-hop is seeing on the charts.

DJ Akademiks believes that hip-hop is still not in a great place even after the intense battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar last year. In fact, he believes that's one of the main reasons as to why. In particular, he's talking strictly from a sales and charting perspective.

While on stream, the rap pundit noticed a trend while scrolling through the projections for the top 50 albums the Billboard Hot 200. For context, he was using HITS Daily Double for this. What DJ Akademiks saw stuck out to him like a sore thumb. Outside of a few outliers such as Doechii, BigXthaPlug, Lil Durk, and Tyler, The Creator, a majority of the albums were coming from Drake, Kendrick, and Opium artists.

In other words, Ak firmly stands by the fact that only albums tied to the feud or artists like Playboi Carti or Ken Carson (in this case) have any staying power. In moving outside of the top 10 --which includes GNX, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, MUSIC, and More Chaos-- the rest of the chart is ran by older Drake and Lamar albums.

Read More: Cee-Lo, Kanye, & Rappers Who Faced Backlash For Confederate Fashion

DJ Akademiks On Drake And Kendrick Lamar

Take Care (2011), good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012), and DAMN. (2017) are filling out the latter half of the top 50. Moreover, DJ Akademiks feels that in order to stick, you need to have essentially a worldwide fan base and a loyal one to have any chance of sustained success.

The New York based independent journalist also went onto to state that labels like UMG, Interscope, and Republic are just fine with older records moving units. As Ak puts it, "People think that the labels want to break new artists. No. They wanna break new money. They don't give two f*cks if new artists drop --of course they want the business to continue-- but if they don't have to put any promo or marketing money into GNX, Take Care..." then can live off of that.

In a way, though, this another way for Akademiks to commentate on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle. Not too long ago, he broke down the first night of Lamar's Grand National world tour and actually defended the mocking of Drake with the "Not Like Us" lawsuit.

"I'm calling everything fair. If this is part of the show, I don't think that's obsessed with Drake. I'm clowning you on tour gang. I'm not obsessed. The Super Bowl performance was obsessed. Him doing a full show and then getting to the climax, which is "Not Like Us," his biggest song ever. Yeah, he's supposed to clown Drake. I get it."

Read More: Rihanna's Most Savage Clapbacks: Ciara, TLC, Amanda Bynes & More

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 52.9K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 4.7K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Halftime Show Press Conference Music DJ Akademiks Surprisingly Defends Kendrick Lamar Mocking Drake On The "Grand National Tour" 2.1K
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors Music DJ Akademiks Is Looking Compromised After His Spotify Wrapped Puts Kendrick Lamar Over Drake 6.1K