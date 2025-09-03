Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "Luther" Cracks Top 5 Of Billboard's Top Summer Songs Of 2025

BY Zachary Horvath 319 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA and recording artist Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "luther" has been dominant all year long, breaking Billboard records in the process.

Kendrick Lamar's 2025 has been one for the books. He cleaned house at the Grammys with "Not Like Us," performed on the Super Bowl stage, and also surpassed 50 billion streams on Spotify. He's also been dominant on the Billboard charts, particularly with his GNX smash "luther" featuring SZA.

The pop rap and R&B crossover resonated pretty instantly with listeners, but it really began its reign this year. It broke a longstanding record for hip-hop songs after spending 13 consecutive weeks on top of the Hot 100.

Additionally, they became the first duet comprised of a solo male and female artist to last 11 or more weeks on top of the chart. Due to all of that success, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are enjoying some additional shout-outs from the publication.

Since 1958, Billboard has constructed a list of the top 10 summer songs. This year, pop and country have dominated, although it's been a relatively slow year for sun-soaked jams in 2025. Nonetheless, Kendrick Lamar and SZA were able to squeeze in and actually place quite high.

Their effort reached number five, placing behind Alex Warren's TikTok hit "Ordinary," "What I Want" by Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae, as well as "Just In Case" and "I'm The Problem" by Wallen, too.

Read More: Eminem "Stans" Documentary Review: An Uneven Fan-Driven Retelling Of A Familiar Story

Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour

Rounding out the list after "luther" are all pop tracks. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With A Smile is at six. "Golden" by HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI from the animated Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters slots in at seven.

Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" is at eight, Sabrina Carpenter's "Manchild" is the ninth best, and "Love Me Not" from Ravyn Lenae concludes the top 10.

For those curious as to how this list is formulated, Billboard breaks it down. "[It's] based on cumulative performance on the weekly streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Hot 100 from Memorial Day through Labor Day each year."

Overall, it's another feather in Lamar's and SZA's caps to what's been one of their strongest years commercially.

Elsewhere, Lamar will be kicking off the South American and Mexican leg of his Grand National tour this month. Mexico City is up first on September 23. After that he will head to Australia on December 3.

Read More: Joey Bada$$’s Perfectly Engineered Return For Lonely At The Top

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Music Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae Knock Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Off The Hot 100 Throne 1164
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar Makes History On The Top Rap Albums Chart With "GNX" 3.7K
Kendrick Lamar SZA Billboard Top Spot Grand National Tour Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Maintain Their Billboard Top Spot After "Grand National" Tour Opening 1.7K
Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Make History As "luther" Reigns Supreme On The Hot 100 Again 2.2K
Comments 0