Kendrick Lamar Dominates Spotify Wrapped And Claims One Final Victory Lap

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar dropped "GNX" at the end of 2024, and then went on to have the biggest year of his career so far.

How does one follow up the great rap battle of all time? With a new album, of course. Kendrick Lamar understood this when he dropped off GNX, an album full of unapologetic West Coast bangers. It was the perfect album for him to drop as it comes with 12 songs, no muss no fuss.

This album proved to be a massive hit when it came to streaming. Some massive hits were present on the album, including tracks like "luther" and "tv off." These are likely to be the most enduring hits off the album, although there are some other amazing tracks to be found here.

Having said all of that, Spotify Wrapped came out on Wednesday morning, much to the delight of all the fans out there who indulge in that sort of thing. To celebrate, Spotify put out a list of the top 10 songs of the year, based on United States streaming numbers.

As you will see below, Kendrick and SZA took the top spot with "luther." At number five, Lamar was on the list all over again, this time with the Lefty Gunplay-assisted "tv off."

Spotify Wrapped 2025

"#1. luther — Kendrick Lamar & SZA #2. Die With A Smile — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars #3. Ordinary — by Alex Warren #4. BIRDS OF A FEATHER — Billie Eilish #5. tv off — Kendrick Lamar & Lefty Gunplay #6. Golden — HUNTR/X #7. back to friends — sombr #8. Pink Pony Club — Chappell Roan #9. Timeless — The Weeknd & Playboi Carti #10. No One Noticed — by The Marías"

Earlier this morning, we reported that Kendrick was also on the Top Artists list, but was beaten out by his rival, Drake. Whether or not this leads to any discourse, this morning, still remains to be seen.

Although if one thing is for certain, it is that Kendrick is at the top of his game right now. He has never had a year this successful commercially, and we can only imagine what he has in store for 2026.

