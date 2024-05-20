Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" Tops Spotify's List Of Greatest Rap Songs Of The Past 10 Years

Samsung At Austin City Limits Music Festival 2016
AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 01: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs on the Samsung Stage during day two at Austin City Limits Music Festival 2016 at Zilker Park on October 1, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Samsung)

The critical darling continues to rack up accolades nearly a decade later.

Many fans online have been waiting by their phones all weekend as Apple Music counts down their official Top 100 Albums of All Time. Stans have honed in on where some of their favorite artists like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish will land among classics from bands like The Beatles and Pink Floyd. But that isn't the only countdown recently published by a streaming service. Spotify shared their list of the best rap songs of the streaming era earlier today. It won't surprise many to know that the most critically adored rapper of the past 10 years, Kendrick Lamar, tops the list.

Kendrick appears on Spotify's list a leading 6 different times. Three of his appearances come as features on other artist's songs. Jay Rock's "King's Dead" comes in at number 59, Baby Keem's "Family Ties" at number 35, and Travis Scott's "Goosebumps" at 13. Three of Kendrick's own songs also land on the list. Two DAMN hits drop in the top 30 with "DNA" at number 28 and "HUMBLE" at number 16. But the biggest achievement of all is that his anthem of perseverance "Alright." The song lands at the very top spot on their countdown. It shares a top 5 spot with Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," Drake's "God's Plan," Lil Uzi Vert's XO Tour Lif3," and Future's "March Madness." Check out the full list below.

Kendrick Lamar Tops Spotify's Hip-Hop List

Kendrick Lamar has been even bigger than usual on Spotify recently. He's racked up some incredibly impressive streaming numbers as a result of his beef with Drake. That's even included breaking a few streaming records previously held by his adversary. His entire streaming catalog has seen a sustained boost since the beef began back in April.

What do you think of Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" landing at number one on Spotify's best rap songs of the streaming era list? Is there a song that didn't make the list at all that you think should be included? Let us know in the comment section below.

