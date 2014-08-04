countdown
- MusicGunna Reposts Young Thug's Countdown On InstagramIt looks like Wunna and the YSL crew aren't as estranged as people think.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHip Hop 50th Anniversary Countdown: Year 4 1976Explore the evolution of Hip Hop in 1976, a pivotal year marked by innovative music, the birth of breakdancing, and emerging fashion trends.By Jake Skudder
- AnticsBobby Shmurda Countdown Was FakeThe countdown on Bobby Shmurda's website was not real, now redirecting to a message about mental health.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBobby Shmurda Teases Prison Release With Website CountdownBobby Shmurda is teasing something on his website, uploading a new countdown that ends on August 4.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDonald Glover Launches Mysterious CountdownDonald Glover, artistically known as Childish Gambino, has launched a countdown on his website, which could mean that his new album is on the way.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersEminem Is Still A "Rap God"Eminem is nearing one billion total views on the music video for his hit single "Rap God" and is asking fans for one final push.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Reminds Us How Close We Are To Receiving "Chixtape 5"It's just around the corner.By Chantilly Post
- MusicFuture Teases New Music Dropping TonightFuture seems to have some tunes up his sleeves.By Aron A.
- MusicYG Teases New Album "Stay Dangerous" With Mysterious CountdownYG has entered promo mode. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyTime Square New Year's Eve Countdown Going Ahead As Planned Despite WeatherNew Year's Eve in Times Square will be proceeding as normal despite cold temperatures. By Matt F
- MusicNew Year's Eve Countdown: Here's The Exact Time To Play A Song To Kick Off 2018Which song do you guys want to start the New Year with?By Chantilly Post
- MusicWhat Is This Countdown On Tyler, The Creator's Website? [Update: Tyler Says Site Is Fake]A new countdown timer on Tyler's website will hit 00:00 11 PM ET on Thursday night.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDonald Glover's "Pharos" App Rumored To Contain New Music & Tour DatesWhat does Donald Glover's mysterious "Pharos" app have in store? Fans and hackers have already hinted at some possibilities. By Angus Walker
- NewsDonald Glover Links To Mysterious App With CountdownThe one tweet on Donald Glover's account links to a an app called Pharos, which consists solely of a 15-digit countdown. By Angus Walker
- NewsJeezy Has Something New Coming In Two DaysJeezy has begun a countdown on his Instagram.By Trevor Smith
- NewsA$AP Rocky & A$AP Yams Launch "Flacko Jodye Season" CountdownA$AP Rocky and A$AP Yams tease "Flacko Jodye Season."By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentTop 10: Jay Z's Best Post-Retirement VersesCome get your Monday Top 10 list fix as we run through the best Jay Z verses since he came back like Jordan, wearing the 4-5 (it ain't to play games with you).By hnhh