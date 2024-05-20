Kendrick Lamar Destroys Drake In The Streaming War As "Not Like Us" Nearly Doubles "Family Matters'" Debut

Kendrick Lamar took on Drake in what many are calling the biggest rap battle in the history of the genre. Overall, it was a messy fight with Kendrick taking the win thanks to hit records like "Not Like Us" and diabolical tracks such as "Meet The Grahams." Although some felt like Drake's hitmaking abilities would be too much to overcome, Lamar proved people wrong. Now, "Not Like Us" is the number-one track on the Billboard charts, and some are saying that this could be the song of the summer.

Over the last week or so, much has been made of the streaming numbers for all of the diss songs that were released. For instance, fans have been pitting "Family Matters" against "Not Like Us." According to Rap TV, the Spotify numbers are not looking great for Drake. We say that because "Not Like Us" was streamed 70.9 million times in its first week, while "Family Matters" only hit 38 million streams. That means Kendrick almost doubled what Drake was able to do.

Kendrick Lamar Had A Great Week

Furthermore, Kendrick even outstreamed Drake with "Euphoria" as that song hit a cool 49 million streams. As for Drake, "Push Ups" did 18 million streams although it had been out for a few weeks, so you can't fault Drizzy for that one. Regardless, "Like That" continued to do huge numbers with 34 million streams. Lastly, "Meet The Grahams" had a great first week with a total of 27.7 million streams. Considering the haunting nature of this song, that is a pretty solid debut. Regardless, it seems as though the people have spoken, and they are giving Kendrick the final W.

