Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss Is Man’s Hilarious Response To Getting Ghosted

Social media users think this is how we should respond to dating drama moving forward.

It goes without saying that Kendrick Lamar and Drake's lyrical feud left the hip-hop community in shambles, and has since produced countless hilarious memes. Of course, one of the most memorable moments of the entire battle was when Drake dropped "Family Matters," and within the hour, Kendrick fired back with "Meet The Grahams." Their beef appears to have mostly fizzled out for the time being, though social media users continue to debate about it online.

Now, a new post is going viral on Twitter/X, in which a man uses Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track as a means to respond to a date gone ghost. The original poster, @jcruraps on TikTok, got creative with his own scathing bars. The lady on the receiving end of the diss, Sarah, simply replied "WTF????" at first, though she upped the ante when fans demanded a formal response.

Kendrick Lamar Vs. Drake Becomes "Cinema" In Viral TikTok

Fittingly, she decided to use Drake's "Push Ups" beat to fire back, delivering a few of her own witty jabs and insisting that he was actually the one in the wrong. Listeners are now weighing in on the fierce battle in the comments section, and the consensus is that Sarah cooked. "They are meant for each other," one X user jokes. "LOL dude just realized he dissed his soul mate," another writes.

It's unclear whether or not they ever went on another date, though fans think they know how it'd play out if things went south again. What do you think of a man using Kendrick Lamar's "Meet The Grahams" to respond to a date who ghosted him? What about her firing back with a diss of her own? Do you think they were meant to be together? Is this how people should respond to dating drama moving forward? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

