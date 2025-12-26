Leon Thomas Brings Out Kehlani For “Folded” During Tour Finale In Los Angeles

Leon Thomas gave fans a finale they won’t forget. The singer, songwriter, and producer wrapped up his MUTTS DON’T HEEL Tour with two sold-out shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, and night two turned into a full-blown moment when surprise guests started hitting the stage.

During the December 23 show, Thomas first brought out Ty Dolla $ign for their song "FAR FETCHED," sending the crowd into an immediate frenzy. But just when it felt like the night couldn’t get any bigger, he upped the ante. Moments later, Kehlani emerged to a roar from the audience, joining Leon on stage to perform her hit song “Folded.” The surprise appearance instantly became the highlight of the night, with fans singing every word back as the two shared the stage.

The moment felt especially full-circle given Leon’s run this year. Fresh off six Grammy nominations, he’s been on a steady upward climb that’s impossible to ignore. Beyond the charts, Leon has been showing up in major cultural spaces, including a standout Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tribute performance alongside Stevie Wonder, Maxwell, Jennifer Hudson, Flea, and more. Add in his recent Jingle Ball appearances, and it’s clear he’s moving comfortably between industry respect and mainstream momentum.

Leon Thomas Shocks Fans By Brining Out Kehlani

That balance has been reflected in the success of his breakout record “MUTT,” which climbed to No. 6 on the Hot 100, cementing his transition from behind-the-scenes hitmaker to front-and-center star. On tour, Leon’s performances have leaned into that confidence, blending live instrumentation, raw vocals, and emotional storytelling that keeps audiences locked in.