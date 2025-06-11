Kehlani Is Waiting For Someone Special On "Folded"

Kehlani has your clothes “Folded” and ready to go if you want to come by and pick them up. But they also won’t mind if you come inside and chat either. The sexual tension is extremely prevalent on this cutesy single that the songstress shared just moments ago.
It’s their first solo release since While We Wait 2, their sequel to their beloved 2019 project of the same name. Kehlani put out the former in August of last year and it featured DESTIN CONRAD, Vince Staples, Lucky Daye, FLO, and more.
Moreover, While We Wait 2 arrived just months after their solo album CRASH. The latter featured singles such as “After Hours,” “Next 2 U, “Sucia,” and “Tears.”
It’s unclear right now if Kehlani is working on another tape, but one thing’s for sure, “Folded” is a vibe. Produced by Khris Riddick-Tynes, Andre Harris, Donovan Knight, and Don Mills this contemporary R&B number finds them yearning for a past love to return.
“It's so silly of me to act like I don't need you bad / When all, all I can think about is us since I seen you last,” they sing on the opening verse.
Not only is it well written and conveys the proper emotions, the rhythm on it is infectious. The guitar melody hanging underneath the drums adds a sensual element that takes things up a notch.
Of course, the vocals are buttery smooth making this a complete record overall. You can check out “Folded” by Kehlani with the visualizer link down below.
Kehlani "Folded"
Quotable Lyrics:
I don't need roses
Just need some flowers from my garden
Can't you go back to how you loved on me when you started?
I'll be here begging for ya
You should be giving me love all damn day
Till the day is done (Done)