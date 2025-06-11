Kehlani Is Waiting For Someone Special On "Folded"

BY Zachary Horvath 460 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kehlani kehlani
Kehlani let a good partner go, but she's doing all she can to bring this person back into her life on "Folded."

Kehlani has your clothes “Folded” and ready to go if you want to come by and pick them up. But they also won’t mind if you come inside and chat either. The sexual tension is extremely prevalent on this cutesy single that the songstress shared just moments ago. 

It’s their first solo release since While We Wait 2, their sequel to their beloved 2019 project of the same name. Kehlani put out the former in August of last year and it featured DESTIN CONRAD, Vince Staples, Lucky Daye, FLO, and more. 

Moreover, While We Wait 2 arrived just months after their solo album CRASH. The latter featured singles such as “After Hours,” “Next 2 U, “Sucia,” and “Tears.”

It’s unclear right now if Kehlani is working on another tape, but one thing’s for sure, “Folded” is a vibe. Produced by Khris Riddick-Tynes, Andre Harris, Donovan Knight, and Don Mills this contemporary R&B number finds them yearning for a past love to return. 

It's so silly of me to act like I don't need you bad / When all, all I can think about is us since I seen you last,” they sing on the opening verse.

Not only is it well written and conveys the proper emotions, the rhythm on it is infectious. The guitar melody hanging underneath the drums adds a sensual element that takes things up a notch. 

Of course, the vocals are buttery smooth making this a complete record overall. You can check out “Folded” by Kehlani with the visualizer link down below. 

Read More: Kid Cudi's Shocking Claims During Diddy: 5 Key Takeaways

Kehlani "Folded"

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't need roses
Just need some flowers from my garden
Can't you go back to how you loved on me when you started?
I'll be here begging for ya
You should be giving me love all damn day
Till the day is done (Done)

Read More: Chris Brown's History of Arrests, Violence, & Legal Troubles

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
News Marijuana Man 778
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 5.2K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 20.7K
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg & Willie Nelson Have A New Song Coming 6.5K