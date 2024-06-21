Kehlani Is In Their "Happy Place" On New LP "CRASH"

Kehlani has built up a lot of excitement surrounding her fourth studio LP and seventh overall project, CRASH . There are a couple of reasons for that, with one of them being the terrific lead-off tracks. You have the undeniable groove on "After Hours", as well as the explosive yet sultry "Next 2 U" . In addition to the well-executed singles, Kehlani expressed how they were in a such a healthy place mentally during the creation of CRASH. "For once, I'm not attached to some story or some public thing or some trauma or some deep explanations. I have nothing but joyful things to say... I'm in such a happy place", they told Zane Lowe.

You can tell that right from the opening track "GrooveTheory", which starts out mellow and then transitions into a slower and more contemporary R&B sound. There was certainly a lot of care put into this body of work, with Kehlani showing lots of love to their producers. "Thank you to everyone who stayed up till morning, traveled to every city, everyone who took a passport stamp for me. Thank you to everyone who let me make 5 versions... to every creative, musically & visually who treated this baby like it was their own". Speaking of the sounds on this record, you are getting a whole bunch of them. From country to amapiano, as well as singer/songwriter and synth pop, there is no point of stagnation. Kehlani was truly free throughout this entire creative process, and it has produced one of her best works to date.