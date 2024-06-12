Kehlani Donates More Than $550k In Merch Sales To Palestine, Sudan, & Congo

BYLavender Alexandria233 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kehlani &amp; Grey Goose Celebrate The Blue Water Road Trip Tour
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Kehlani Celebrates her Blue Water Road Trip Tour with Grey Goose on September 30, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Grey Goose)
It's her latest move of activism in support of the Palestinian people.

Last month, Kehlani announced the release of her 4th studio album CRASH. The project has already been teased with a pair of new singles and fans won't have to wait long to hear the whole thing. The album is expected to be released in its entirety next week on June 21. It represents a year already packed full of major R&B releases from artists like PARTYNEXTDOOR, 4batz, SiR, Kali Uchis, Erika De Casier, and more. But with the release of her new album she also undertook a massive charitable gesture with her newest line of merch sales.

Kehlani has been one of the loudest voices speaking in support of the people of Palestine in all of entertainment. It's been a controversial subject since October of last year when long-standing tensions between Palestine and Israel erupted into full-on conflict. Now the R&B singer backed up her vocal support with a massive financial donation not just to Palestine, but to Sudan and Congo as well. Last month, she released the second single from CRASH, "Next 2 U" and its accompanying music video. She also launched a merch line in tandem with the release designed to raise money for Operation Olive Branch. In a new Instagram post she revealed the staggering amount of money she raised as a result. Check out the post below.

Read More: Kehlani Wants Love "After Hours" On New Single: Stream

Kehlani's Massive Donation Of Merch Sales

Right at the start of her post, Kehlani reveals the merch line raised $555k. "555k. no words. thank you, to you. thank you @operationolivebranch thank you @nolcollective thank you @simsim.jpeg
thank you God, thank YOU.free Palestine. free Congo free Sudan. land back. land back. land back, the caption of her post reads.

What do you think of Kehlani raising $555k in merch sales and donating it all to Operation Olive Branch? Do you think her vocal activism will have an affect on the sales of her upcoming new album CRASH? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kehlani & Lucky Daye Are As Sweet As Ever On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
2021 Billboard Music Awards - BackstageMusicKehlani Announces New Album, Shares Release Date And Flashy Album Cover788
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-WARNERMusicKehlani Praised By Fans For Her Abs In New Gym Video12.4K
Cyndi Lauper Honored With Ally Icon Award During WeHo Pride By The City Of West Hollywood, CAMusicKehlani & Lucky Daye Are As Sweet As Ever On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream3.1K
2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3MusicBelly Announces Surprise New Album, Proceeds Will Go To Palestinian Aid1040