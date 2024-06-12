Kehlani Donates More Than $550k In Merch Sales To Palestine, Sudan, & Congo

It's her latest move of activism in support of the Palestinian people.

Last month, Kehlani announced the release of her 4th studio album CRASH. The project has already been teased with a pair of new singles and fans won't have to wait long to hear the whole thing. The album is expected to be released in its entirety next week on June 21. It represents a year already packed full of major R&B releases from artists like PARTYNEXTDOOR, 4batz, SiR, Kali Uchis, Erika De Casier, and more. But with the release of her new album she also undertook a massive charitable gesture with her newest line of merch sales.

Kehlani has been one of the loudest voices speaking in support of the people of Palestine in all of entertainment. It's been a controversial subject since October of last year when long-standing tensions between Palestine and Israel erupted into full-on conflict. Now the R&B singer backed up her vocal support with a massive financial donation not just to Palestine, but to Sudan and Congo as well. Last month, she released the second single from CRASH, "Next 2 U" and its accompanying music video. She also launched a merch line in tandem with the release designed to raise money for Operation Olive Branch. In a new Instagram post she revealed the staggering amount of money she raised as a result. Check out the post below.

Kehlani's Massive Donation Of Merch Sales

Right at the start of her post, Kehlani reveals the merch line raised $555k. "555k. no words. thank you, to you. thank you @operationolivebranch thank you @nolcollective thank you @simsim.jpeg

thank you God, thank YOU.free Palestine. free Congo free Sudan. land back. land back. land back, the caption of her post reads.