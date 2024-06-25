Kehlani Isn’t Fazed By YG Dating Saweetie

DKNY Celebrates 30th Anniversary
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: YG and Kehlani attend the party celebrating the 30th anniversary of DKNY at St. Ann's Warehouse on September 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Kehlani is happy for the couple.

Kehlani says they’re happy for YG and Saweetie and aren’t worried about any of their other male exes either. Discussing their past relationships during an interview with Nessa On Air, Kehlani revealed their thoughts on the relationship between the two rappers and discussed their sexuality more broadly.

“Well, I’m a lesbian. So, why would I care about my male [exes]?" they began. "I also don’t care what any of my exes are doing. Male, female, anything. My goal is [for] everybody to be happy. Even when I’m with someone, if we decide that we’re not mutually happy, we really shouldn’t be together and we should go be with people who make us happy. That’s what I want […] I’m so unbothered. If I was bothered, you’d never know.

Read More: Kehlani & Kali Uchis Bless Us On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Kehlani & YG Attend Diamond Ball In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: YG and Kehlani attend the 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Kehlani added that they're happy for YG and Saweetie and that they seem like a perfect match. “They make so much sense," they said. "Knowing them both, I’m like ‘You know what?’ I really like this.'” Kehlani and YG dated on and off during 2019 and 2020. The relationship took a turn for the worse when YG was caught with a woman on Halloween. They eventually reconciled to collaborate on the track, “Konclusions,” but broke up again shortly afterward. Check out Kehlani's latest comments on YG below.

Kehlani Reflects On Relationship With YG

YG and Saweetie first sparked dating rumors in the Spring of 2023. Paparazzi caught them getting intimate on vacation together at the time. They reportedly went through a brief split earlier this year but are seemingly back on good terms. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kehlani as well as YG and Saweetie on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kehlani Donates More Than $550k In Merch Sales To Palestine, Sudan, & Congo

[Via]

