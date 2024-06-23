Kehlani & Kali Uchis Bless Us On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Other amazing released this week from the R&B-adjacent world came from Fridayy, The 80s (James Fauntleroy & No ID), and Maeta.

While the summer heat becomes no easier to contend with in many North American corners, we're here to chill you out by rounding up the best of the best R&B-related new music releases of the week on our latest R&B Season playlist update. Obviously, we have a pretty big frontrunner in Kehlani's highly anticipated new album CRASH, whose best highlights include the title track and "Sucia" featuring Jill Scott and Young Miko. They do a great job of balancing out a lot of different styles here and bringing out the best from their guests, whether they're a Philly singer-songwriter or a Puerto Rican sensation in the latter song's case.

Meanwhile, we also wanted to shout out the new Kali Uchis single "Never Be Yours," a reimagined version of one of her Drunken Babble cuts from all the way back in 2012. It's a testament to the Colombian-Virginian's enduring songwriting talents and the longevity of her artistry that everything about the song holds up to this day. Whether it's the new melodic and production approach, though, there are still plenty of fresh elements for longtime fans to discover. Definitely don't miss out on blasting this R&B jam next time you've got the sun in your face; don't knock it 'til you try it!

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Elsewhere on R&B Season this week, we've got a new project from Maeta to talk about, the KAYTRANADA-produced Endless Night. You definitely feel that signature touch all throughout this seven-track offering, and the title track in particular is one of the more fitting and successful link-ups here. There are some really nice and warm chords anchoring things together as whistling synthesizers fade in and out. There's been a lot of KAYTRA to enjoy as of late, and we're especially not complaining when the Indianapolis singer joins the fun.