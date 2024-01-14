Kali Uchis & Jhene Aiko Update Our "R&B Season" Playlist With Grace: Stream

Our R&B Season playlist is back with another update, rounding up some of the best new music that releases this week. Moreover, when it comes to more soulful releases, there was one big album that we can't go any longer without mentioning: Kali Uchis' new album ORQUÍDEAS. Two specific tracks that go great together off this gorgeous project actually dropped as a joint music video the day before the record dropped: "Tu Corazón Es Mío / Diosa." What's more is that the Colombian-Virginian artist used this visual to officially announce that she and Don Toliver are expecting a child together. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Elsewhere on our R&B Season update, we also shouted out the newest offering from Jhené Aiko, "Sun/Son." It's a vocally wondrous cut with a lot of layered harmonies, syncopated chants, and comfortingly warm piano and synth keys that will calm you down. Complimenting this all is a sultry and steady drum beat with crisp rimshots that sit comfortably in the back of the mix. However, the name of the game is the Chilombo star's captivating performance, as she fills in the empty spaces of this song with a lot of passion and with dynamic range.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Meanwhile, another highlight on R&B Season this week comes courtesy of The Book Of Clarence's soundtrack, on which the film's director Jeymes Samuel worked extensively. Furthermore, he and Jorja Smith crafted another impassioned, orchestral, and grand piece with "Champagne," soulfully bringing a slow funkiness to the collection. Another standouvt drama-tinged anthem is "best thing for me" by Samaria, which brings the tempo even further down. It's a great mix of a traditional smooth R&B swing with soaring guitars, a high-pitched vocal display with plenty of personality, and whimsical chimes.

Last but not least, Ariana Grande is officially and finally back with her '80s and dance-inspired single, "yes, and?" After resolving some relationship drama in 2023, we can't wait to see what the pop darling brings this year. Let us know in the comments what your favorite R&B Season pick was this week– and what else we missed, too. Check out the playlist above and, as always, come back to HNHH for more amazing music releases around the clock.

