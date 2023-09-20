Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez’s Relationship Timeline

Amidst the cheating rumors and allegations, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have officially ended their two-year marriage. The pop star and real estate agent set out on a whirlwind romance that began in early 2020 and ended this year. Numerous milestones and public adoration marked Grande and Gomez's relationship timeline. As they have parted ways, fans and followers have been left speculating about the reasons behind their separation. Here's a look back at their relationship timeline, from when they first met to their separation.

Read More: Dalton Gomez Net Worth 2023: What Is Ariana Grande’s Husband Worth?

Jan. 2020: How Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Met

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's relationship began in early 2020 when they were introduced by mutual friends. They hit it off right away, igniting the love story that captured the media's attention. In February 2020, their affectionate bond first went viral when Grande and a "mystery man" were spotted at a California bar. Grande made it clear that she wanted to keep their relationship private and lowkey. In March, it was reported that the pair had been dating since January of that year and had chosen to quarantine together in Grande's Los Angeles residence.

Read More: Ariana Grande Net Worth 2023: What Is The Grammy Winner Worth?

May 2020: Making It Official

In May 2020, the couple made their relationship public when Gomez appeared in the music video for Grande's duet with Justin Bieber, "Stuck With U." The video featured couples and celebrities dancing from the confines of their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the video's conclusion, Grande and Gomez shared a sweet embrace and kiss, confirming their relationship. The couple's public debut in the video further solidified their status as one of the music industry's most beloved couples during that time.

Read More: Ariana Grande & Mac Miller’s “The Way” Celebrates 10 Years, Singer Pays Tribute To Late Rapper

Dec. 2020: The Engagement

In December 2020, Grande surprised her fans by announcing her engagement to Gomez on Instagram. The engagement announcement received widespread attention and excitement as they largely kept their relationship private. She posted a series of photos of them together, along with a close-up of her stunning diamond and pearl ring. The jeweler who designed the ring with Gomez said that the pearl was very special to Grande, as it was from her late grandfather’s tie pin.

Read More: Doja Cat Invites Fans To “Planet Her” Ft. The Weeknd, Young Thug, SZA, J.I.D, & Ariana Grande

May 2021: The Wedding

In May 2021, Grande and Gomez exchanged vows in a secret ceremony at their California home. The secrecy surrounding the ceremony allowed them to exchange vows away from the public eye. Despite being a small gathering with fewer than 20 guests, reports from the event emphasized the overwhelming sense of joy and love in the air. The lowkey wedding reflected the couple's desire for a private and intimate celebration of their love.

Read More: Ariana Grande’s “Homewrecker” Tendencies Previously Called Out By Naya Rivera Over Big Sean

July 2021: Rumors Of Trouble

Despite the initial happiness surrounding their marriage, rumors of trouble surfaced in July 2021. Grande addressed these speculations in a TikTok video, explaining the absence of her wedding ring as routine cleaning. This initially reaffirmed her commitment to the marriage. However, later on, Grande was spotted in public again without her ring, fueling the rumors.

Rumors persisted amidst reports of Grande's growing bond with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, while she was in London filming. Slater, previously married to actress Samantha Massell, had separated from his wife in July 2021. Meanwhile, Gomez was also moving on with his life. He was spotted stepping out in public with model Bella Hadid in September 2023.

Read More: Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To Mac Miller On “Yours Truly” Deluxe As Ex-Husband Makes First Appearance Since Split

Sept. 2023: Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez's Final Chapter

On September 18, 2023, the inevitable occurred as Ariana Grande officially filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for dissolution. Dalton Gomez filed almost immediately after her. His response filing essentially mirrors Grande's divorce documents, both listing their date of separation as February 20, 2023. They had a prenuptial agreement in place and reportedly had worked everything out before going to the courthouse. Grande and Gomez’s love story, marked by highs and lows, reflects the complexity of love and life in modern celebrity relationships.

[via][via]