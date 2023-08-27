Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To Mac Miller On “Yours Truly” Deluxe As Ex-Husband Makes First Appearance Since Split

Ariana Grande went out of her way to give a subtle tribute to her late ex Mac Miller on her newly-released deluxe of Yours Truly. The tribute came during the video for the remaster of their collab “The Way”. At the end of the video, the screen reads “Feat. Mac Miller”. Additionally, a string instrument replaces Miller’s second verse on the track. “The Way” proved to be Grande’s breakout single when she began her solo career a decade ago.

The release of the deluxe marks the 10th anniversary of the album, Grande’s solo debut. Yours Truly peaked at #1 and is certified platinum. The album marked her move away from being the Nickelodeon star she was better known as up to that point. Alongside the remaster of “The Way”, the deluxe also includes live performances of “Baby I”, “Right There”, “Honeymoon Avenue”, “Daydreamin”, and “Tattooed Heart”. Additionally, Grande promised to drop some behind-the-scenes content on August 30.

Ariana’s Ex-Husband Seen Out And About

Meanwhile, a dejected Dalton Gomez was spotted for the first time since reports broke about his split from Grande. He was spotted without his ring while hanging out with some friends in West Hollywood. It’s unclear what caused the couple to split a little after two years of marriage. However, Grande caught some major flak for being a “homewrecker” in the wake of it.

That’s because Grande was quickly reported to be dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. While Slater has since confirmed that he is also seeking a divorce in his own marriage, his soon-to-be ex-wife appears to be claiming that Grande is the reason for the split. It’s believed that the two began an affair while performing together on Broadway. But if that wasn’t enough drama, Ariana is also reportedly trying to get out of her contract with mega-agent Scooter Braun. Once the most powerful manager in the music industry, Braun has been losing clients left and right in recent weeks.

