Ariana Grande’s “Homewrecker” Tendencies Previously Called Out By Naya Rivera Over Big Sean

Due to her gentle demeanour and angelic voice, many have assumed that Ariana Grande is full of sweetness and sensitivity. While that may hold somewhat true, some of the former lovers of her past partners are likely to tell you otherwise. Obviously, her new beau, Ethan Slater’s estranged wife, Lilly Jay, is the number one name on the list as the Wicked star navigates his divorce. The internet has come together behind the mother of one amid the drama. Critics are notably bashing Grande for knowingly getting romantic with a married man.

It seems history is repeating itself, as the late Glee actress Naya Rivera also previously called out the “pete davidson” singer for spending time with her man at the time, Big Sean. In her Sorry Not Sorry memoir, she wrote, “On the one day that he was back in LA, he said he didn’t want to see me. But since she had a key, she let herself into his house,” recalling the time she discovered Grande hanging out at the Detroit rapper’s residence. “I walk in, go downstairs, and guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music?… It rhymes with ‘Smariana Schmande,'” Rivera quipped.

Naya Rivera Felt Ariana Grande’s “Thievery” Before Ethan Slater’s Wife

Of course, the black-haired beauty made it clear that she didn’t witness any infidelity between Sean and Grande. Still, it was enough for the pair to end their engagement, and he began dating the sweetener songstress not long after. The most recent update on her situation with Slater reveals that she’s keeping her distance until his divorce legalities are resolved. At this time, she’s also navigating a separation from her husband, Dalton Gomez.

As you may recall, one of Big Sean’s most well-known tracks, “IDFWU,” was actually written about Naya Rivera. She iconically performed the track on Lip Sync Battle before her untimely death, but after she passed, the rapper faced backlash for claiming that it wasn’t a diss. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

